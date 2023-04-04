 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

If Impact Player rule has big effect on IPL, ICC can think of using it in other events: Ponting

Vimal Kumar
Apr 04, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST

The Impact Player rule is potentially a really very good innovation, said the Delhi Capitals head coach and former Australian great

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is widely regarded as one of the finest thinkers of the game. After his retirement from international cricket, Ponting has been active as coach in the Indian Premier League circuit and is determined that Delhi Capitals must end its title drought in 2023.

However, in this new season, the challenge for Ponting and his team is the absence of their regular captain and destructive batsman Rishabh Pant.

“I would have loved to have him around me as much as possible… Hopefully, we will see him in the next few weeks,” the head coach of DC said in an exclusive interaction with this writer.

Pant, 25, has played 98 IPL games with an average of about 35 and a strike rate of almost 148. Pant has been phenomenal in Test cricket for India and is seen as a future captain. The absence of Pant, who is recovering from an accident almost three months ago, has affected the Delhi team’s strategy, but coach Ponting insists the team is trying to keep the bond intact.