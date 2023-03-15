 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain and other Indian medal hopefuls

Rudraneil Sengupta
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship 2023 is from March 15-26, 2023.

Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. While Lovlina has switched from the 69 kg to 75 kg category for the 2023 world championships, Nikhat will now fight in the 50 kg category instead of 52 kg, in preparation for the Paris Olympics. (Image: Twitter/nikhat_zareen)

Nikhat Zareen can’t wait to get started. The 26-year-old boxer from Nizamabad stamped her status as India’s most exciting prospect in boxing by winning the world championship last year on her first attempt. On March 16, when the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship gets underway in New Delhi, she will have the opportunity to do something that only Mary Kom has done before—win a second world championship medal.

That she will win a medal here (unless she picks up an injury) is a foregone conclusion—Zareen is fast, powerful, and technically gifted in a way that makes her stand out even in an elite field. But what makes her truly dangerous is her immense self-belief and her fierce commitment to brawling. Zareen treats every training session like her life depends on how much of herself she can put in it, and every sparring session as if an Olympic medal is on the line.

But she has also, with the help of her mental trainer, found a way to keep herself free of the stress of expectations.

“I don’t go into a tournament thinking about winning it,” she said. “I go in trusting my skills, my preparation. I want to do well, of course, but results are not always in my hands.”