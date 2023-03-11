Fans dub Shubman Gill as 'generational talent', love Virat Kohli's reaction to century as some feel for KL Rahul

Shubman Gill reached his second Test a hundred on day three of the fourth and last Test of the Borer Gavaskar Trophy Trophy between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Gill (103 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) stitched a 113-run partnership before the latter was trapped leg-before by spinner Todd Murphy. Australia had made 480 in their first innings. The hosts still trail the Steve Smith-led side by 292 runs.

Rohit Sharma was earlier dismissed for 35 off the last ball of the 21st over, ending a 74-run partnership between Gill and the India captain.

Fans saluted Gill after he scored a hundred:

Some were quick to imagine how KL Rahul must be feeling:

#INDvAUSKl Rahul watching Gill Performancepic.twitter.com/IlZZXgMdQo — SIDDIQUE

News18