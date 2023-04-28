Delhi police to file FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers

The Delhi Police on April 28 told the Supreme Court that a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to investigate allegations of sexual harassment made by wrestlers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Delhi police, informed the court that an FIR will be filed by today.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the wrestlers informed the court that they are seeking the appointment of a special task force to investigate allegations against Singh, which should be monitored by a retired judge. Sibal also informed the court that a minor wrestler, who has made allegations of sexual harassment, has sought police protection citing threats.

Sibal argued that Singh is facing over 40 cases including that of a murder case. The SG however told the court that the Delhi Police will take a call on the appointment of a special task force and on providing security to the minor. The SG, however, asked the court not to keep the case pending as the police have decided to file an FIR.

But the court has kept the case pending to assess the actions of Delhi police pursuant to their statement. The CJI-led bench has directed police to assess the threat to the minor wrestler and others and provide them security if needed. The case will come up for hearing again in the coming week. On April 25, the SC issued a notice in a plea filed by seven Indian wrestlers against Singh over alleged sexual harassment. Related stories Can't call upon collegium to reconsider decision while exercising power of judicial review: SC

Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle Sibal had sought an urgent hearing. He submitted that the petitioners are seven women wrestlers, including a minor. He also told the court that there is a committee report on the issue which has not been made public. The wrestlers have been staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the last five days. The protestors include decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. Malik won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Punia got a bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Games while Phogat has multiple medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Many prominent athletes have also come out in support of these wrestlers.

S.N.Thyagarajan