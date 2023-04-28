 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi police to file FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 28, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

The court has asked Delhi police to provide protection to the wrestlers, after conducting a threat assessment.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (left) and one of the protesting wrestlers.

The Delhi Police on April 28 told the Supreme Court that a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to investigate allegations of sexual harassment made by wrestlers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for Delhi police, informed the court that an FIR will be filed by today.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the wrestlers informed the court that they are seeking the appointment of a special task force to investigate allegations against Singh, which should be monitored by a retired judge. Sibal also informed the court that a minor wrestler, who has made allegations of sexual harassment, has sought police protection citing threats.

Sibal argued that Singh is facing over 40 cases including that of a murder case. The SG however told the court that the Delhi Police will take a call on the appointment of a special task force and on providing security to the minor. The SG, however, asked the court not to keep the case pending as the police have decided to file an FIR.