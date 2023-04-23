Delhi Capitals recover stolen bats and equipment, culprits found

Delhi Capitals cricketers have something more to cheer about after their maiden victory in IPL 2023, with skipper David Warner confirming on Friday that most of the cricket gear, which had been stolen in transit from Bengaluru to Delhi a few days back, had been recovered.

The Delhi franchise discovered the theft of their cricketing gear, including bats, pads and gloves, running into lakhs of rupees after they reached the national capital following their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 15.

Warner had posted a message on social media about the theft, giving details about the items stolen.

"Stolen. 16 bats along with pads, shoes, thigh pads, gloves were stolen from the Delhi Capitals' players kit bags. 3 bats belong to David Warner, 2 of Mitchell Marsh, three of Phil Salt and five of Yash Dhull," the Australian opener had written on social media.

