 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Delhi Capitals join hands with Satya Nadella to own MLC team in US

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

The team has been named Seattle Orcas. Orca is a killer whale found in the ocean around Seattle.

Representative image

IPL side Delhi Capitals has joined hands with Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella to own and "operate" the Seattle franchise in the Major League Cricket (MLC), a new T20 franchise league in the USA.

The team has been named Seattle Orcas. Orca is a killer whale found in the ocean around Seattle.

The league is scheduled to be launched this July.

IPL's most successful teams -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings -- are also associated with the new league.