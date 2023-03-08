 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

CSK star Deepak Chahar starts his entrepreneurial journey with fantasy sports brand

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Fantasy sports is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 32 percent and by 2025 revenue can touch Rs 1,65,000 crore.

Cricketer Deepak Chahar starts his entrepreneurial journey and launches fantasy sports platform. Image: Trade Fantasy Game

The passion you see on the field when cricketer Deepak Chahar swings the ball on the cricket pitch is what you feel in his voice when he talks about the first steps in his new entrepreneurial journey.

Looking to life beyond cricket after 18 years of playing the sport, Chahar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wanted to enter the business world, yet do something around cricket.

“This is why I chose to enter the fantasy sports space with a new company called Trade Fantasy Game (TFG). When we sat and discussed what business we should do where I can also contribute, fantasy sports was the answer,” he said.

“If we would have taken up a business where cricket was not part of it, it would have been difficult for me to contribute. Also, in fantasy sports, cricket is the biggest sport in India. Plus, I am a gamer and play all kinds of card games, including PUBG, among others. So, went ahead in this space," Chahar told Moneycontrol.