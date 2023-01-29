Congratulations pour in for Team India as they lift U-19 women's T20 World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and political leaders on Sunday lauded India's U-19 Women's cricket team on their "special win" as they beat England to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup.

India's daughters have created "grand history" which will give wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

The Shafali Verma-led squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle at a global event.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to congratulate the young squad.

"Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win... They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said women's cricket is on the upswing.

"You did it! Congratulations to our young champions! May this be the beginning of many more victories for our budding players in their careers! Womens cricket is inspiring & on the upswing," he said.

India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.

While Sadhu showed that Indian women pace bowling is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2, Chopra too continued her dream run as she snapped two for 13.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Shah said, "India's daughters create grand history... You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series. India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India." Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju termed the Indian squad's victory "spectacular".

"Hearty congratulations to the young Indian U-19 Women's Team for a spectacular win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup," he said.

He also shared a picture of the ecstatic Women in Blue posing with the tricolour.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Truly inspirational! Congratulations to the super confident girls in #Blue for their victory at the @ICC Women's #U19T20WorldCup." Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker came back to get rid of the India skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the 3rd over.

Opening batter Shweta Sehrawat was also back in the hut after giving a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over.

Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) then dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership.

With four runs needed, Trisha was cleaned up by Stonehouse, as Tiwari knocked off the winning runs.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were also among those who congratulated the U-19 Women's cricket team.

"Today, under the leadership of daughter of Haryana @Shafali Verma, Indian Women's cricket team created history by defeating England and won the World Cup," Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mann said, "Congratulations to our cricket girls team on winning the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup. my best wishes to our champions." Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Women's U-19 team has won the hearts of the entire country.

"Magnificent. Historical. Wonderful "Many congratulations to the Indian Women's Under-19 Cricket Team on winning the maiden T-20 World Cup. Your fine performance has won the hearts of the entire nation. The whole country is proud of you," she said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad and support staff.