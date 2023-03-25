Alex Roca Campillo: Meet first man to complete a marathon with 76 per cent disability

A 32-year-old man became the first person in the world to complete a marathon with 76 per cent disability. Alex Roca Campillo, who suffers from cerebral palsy, finished the Zurich Marathon of Catalonia with a time of 5:50:51 last weekend.

In a Twitter video on Monday, Campillo can be seen sprinting in the marathon and going past the finish line. The video also shows a crowd cheering him on as he made his way to the finish line.

Campillo's cerebral palsy was caused by cerebral herpes which the athlete contracted when he was six months old. Campillo has reduced mobility on the left side of his body and speak using sign language.

Before the race, Campillo had told Spanish daily El Mundo that any limit is set by one's self and with resilience and willpower, one can achieve anything.

Moneycontrol News