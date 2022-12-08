 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
When Roger Federer was not allowed to enter Wimbledon briefly | Watch

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:09 PM IST

Dejected after being turned away, Federer and his team tried a different gate where he was instantly recognized much to his happiness.

Roger Federer is an eight-time Wimbledon winner and a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Tennis legend Roger Federer, during an appearance on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” recounted a recent experience when the former number 1 was in fact not allowed to enter the All England Lawn Tennis Club, also known as Wimbledon, briefly.

While speaking to Noah about the hilarious incident from two weeks ago, Federer was met with loud cheers from the audience.

The 41-year-old explained that he had a few hours to kill in London after a doctor’s appointment and he suggested that he and his team go have some tea at the Wimbledon. He also said that he had never visited the place when the tournament was not on before they proceeded for their destination.

“I drive up to the gate where usually guests would come in. So I get out, and I tell my coach who was with me, ‘I’ll quickly go out and speak to the security lady. I got this,'” he told Noah.

“So then I get out and I’m like, ‘Hello I was wondering how I could get into Wimbledon?’ She asked if I had a membership card. When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. And honestly I don’t know about membership cards, they are probably at home somewhere and I’ve just been traveling so I had no idea.”

“I told her, ‘No I don’t have my membership card, but I am a member. I’m just wondering where I can get in,'” he told the guard in vain.