 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

What is the FIFA fair play rule that saw Poland edge past Mexico to qualify for the Round of 16?

Neeraj Krishnan
Dec 01, 2022 / 03:58 AM IST

Poland edged past Mexico to qualify for the Round of 16, despite being level on goal difference with Mexico due to the FIFA fair play rule.

Poland's Kamil Glik and Mexico's Cesar Montes go for a header during a World Cup group C soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Poland may have started their final Group C fixture against Argentina in prime position to top Group C, but as the clock ticked towards the final whistle, Poland were clinging on to their Round of 16 spot, banking on their superior fair play record at the World Cup to see them through. Argentina, who were relentless in attack, played a near flawless game to beat Poland 2-0. In the other fixture, Mexico almost pulled off a famous heist as they beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, falling painfully short, courtesy of two yellow cards.

So what is the Fair play conduct rule that saw them lose out to Poland? Let's take a look.

Goal differential

The team with the higher goal differential (total goals scored minus total goals allowed) will have the higher ranking

Number of goals scored

If multiple teams have the same number of points and equal goal differential, the team with more goals scored will be given a higher ranking than the lesser-scoring team