What is the FIFA fair play rule that saw Poland edge past Mexico to qualify for the Round of 16?

Poland may have started their final Group C fixture against Argentina in prime position to top Group C, but as the clock ticked towards the final whistle, Poland were clinging on to their Round of 16 spot, banking on their superior fair play record at the World Cup to see them through. Argentina, who were relentless in attack, played a near flawless game to beat Poland 2-0. In the other fixture, Mexico almost pulled off a famous heist as they beat Saudi Arabia 2-1, falling painfully short, courtesy of two yellow cards.

So what is the Fair play conduct rule that saw them lose out to Poland? Let's take a look.

Goal differential

The team with the higher goal differential (total goals scored minus total goals allowed) will have the higher ranking

Number of goals scored

If multiple teams have the same number of points and equal goal differential, the team with more goals scored will be given a higher ranking than the lesser-scoring team

If two or more teams are still tied after applying these tiebreakers, FIFA moves on to a second round of tiebreakers. Greatest number of points obtained in group matches between the teams concerned Superior goal difference resulting from the group matches between the team concerned Greatest number of goals scored in all matches between the teams concerned Highest team conduct score / FIFA Fair play conduct Team conduct score of fair play score is based on the number of yellow and red cards a team has obtained. The team with the highest team conduct score will receive the higher ranking. Yellow Card: Minus one point Indirect Red Card (acquired via two yellow cards): Minus three points Direct Red Card: Minus four points Yellow Card and Direct Red Card: Minus five points The ‘team conduct tiebreaker or ‘fair play’ tiebreaker was first used at the 2018 World Cup when Japan and Senegal stood equal after all other tiebreakers were applied but Senegal had more yellow cards and was subsequently eliminated. Japan advanced to the Round of 16.

Neeraj Krishnan

