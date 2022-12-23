IPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates | Indian Premier League’s Mini Auction 2023 will start at 2.30 pm today in Kochi

IPL Mini Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, of which 273 are Indians, and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the TATA IPL 2023 season ended on November 15.
IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League’s Mini Auction 2023 is all set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, of which 273 are Indians, and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the TATA IPL 2023 season ended on November 15. Franchises retained 163 players whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads. Like last time, Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be carrying out the auction. He was appointed by the BCCI in 2018, replacing auctioneer Richard Madley. Since then, he has been a known face in the auction.
991 players signed up
What's new?
When and where to watch on TV, livestream
IPL auction 2023 rules
The Indian Premier League’s Mini Auction 2023 is all set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer, of which 273 are Indians, and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the TATA IPL 2023 season ended on November 15. Franchises retained 163 players whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads. Like last time, Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be carrying out the auction. He was appointed by the BCCI in 2018, replacing auctioneer Richard Madley. Since then, he has been a known face in the auction.
