IPL auction: 5 points on Vivrant Sharma, who will join SRH for Rs 2.6 crore

Uncapped Vivrant Sharma went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2023 mini auction in Kochi on Friday. Sharma registered for the auction at the INR 20 lakh price bracket. Here is all you need to know about the young batter:

1. Vivrant Sharma is a 23-year-old opener who plays for Jammu & Kashmir in the domestic circuit. The left-handed batter bowls left-arm spin as well.

2. Sharma was the second-highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, scoring 395 runs from eight innings at 56.42.

3. He made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy a week ago. He appeared for Jammu & Kashmir against Madhya Pradesh.

4. Sharma has played nine T20 matches so far – making his T20 debut against Andhra Pradesh in November 2021. He scored 191 runs in the nine matches.

5. Sharma triggered a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 mini auction. He was eventually bought by SRH for INR 2.6 crore – up from his base price of INR 20 lakh.