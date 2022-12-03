 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 03, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

The Round of 16 kicks off today with Lionel Messi's Argentina headlining today's fixtures.

FIFA World Cup: Team Argentina will face Australia today.

The group stage is done and dusted as 16 teams have booked their spots in the pre-quarter final stage. The usual suspects have all made it to the next round, leaving behind a couple of teams, while Asian and African teams have been rewarded for a good show with a seat at the table of 16.

Hers is a look at the opening fixtures of the Round of 16 that kicks off today.

Netherlands vs USA - 8:30 pm IST

The Dutch topped an easy Group A and have been drawn against the Americans, who finished second in Group B behind England.

The Dutch finished the group stage with 7 points to their name and Louis van Gaal's side will start as the obvious favourite. Rising star Cody Gakpo became just the fourth Dutchman to score in three consecutive World Cup matches after he scored against host Qatar on Tuesday, in a 2-0 win at the Al Bayt Stadium.

