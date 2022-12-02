FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

Brazil and Portugal have unsurprisingly already booked a place in the next round with the two teams occupying the top spot in Group G and H, respectively. With 6 points each from their 2 matches, both Portuguese-speaking teams will likely rest some of their main players.

However, the remaining six teams cannot afford to do the same as there is all to play for in their final group-stage outing. Let us take a look at today's fixtures, starting with Group H.

Group H

South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 pm IST

The Asian powerhouse disappointed a bit, having secured only 1 point from its 2 games so far. South Korea is currently third in the table and will need nothing short of a win and some help in the other fixture to finish second in the group. Portugal, meanwhile, is expected to give a few substitute players some game time ahead of the Round of 16 stage.

The match is at Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan, at 8:30 pm IST. Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 pm IST The Black Stars are in a fairly comfortable position with 3 points and 0 GD to their name, and a draw should be enough to see them through as long as South Korea does not pull off an unlikely huge win against Portugal. Still, Ghana would surely be on the front foot and look to kill off any doubt with a win against Uruguay that would guarantee a Round of 16 spot. A draw or defeat for Uruguay would send the team home and even a win will not guarantee qualification. The South Americans, equal on points (1) with South Korea, would hope the Asian side does not beat Portugal. The match is at the Al Janoub Stadium, in Al Wakrah, at 8:30 pm IST. Group G Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 am IST The two teams will go head to head in a straight shootout for the second place in the group, with the Swiss holding the advantage with 3 points to its name as opposed to Serbia's 1. A draw would see Switzerland through as long as Cameroon does not pull of an upset against the mighty Brazil. Serbia will need a win and hope Brazil does the business against Cameroon for a chance to progress through to the next round. The match is at Stadium 974, in Doha, at 12:30 am IST. Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 IST Cameroon has the odds stacked against it as the African side needs a win and a favour from the other fixture to go through. Meanwhile, the only thing Brazil will be worried about is the fitness of its talismanic captain Neymar. The forward suffered missed the second match after suffering an ankle injury in the opening game against Serbia, and is on a race against time to be fit for tonight's match. Read: Group G and H scenarios Brazil will hope Neymar is fit enough for at least a cameo apperance in the second half as the number 10 is key to the tournament favourite's chances. The match is at the Lusail Stadium, at 12:30 am IST.

