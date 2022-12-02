 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 02, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The final group stages are upon us before we head to the Round of 16 and there are still 2 spots up for grabs between Groups G and H.

Brazil and Portugal have unsurprisingly already booked a place in the next round with the two teams occupying the top spot in Group G and H, respectively. With 6 points each from their 2 matches, both Portuguese-speaking teams will likely rest some of their main players.

However, the remaining six teams cannot afford to do the same as there is all to play for in their final group-stage outing. Let us take a look at today's fixtures, starting with Group H.

Also read: Group G and H scenarios

Group H

South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 pm IST

The Asian powerhouse disappointed a bit, having secured only 1 point from its 2 games so far. South Korea is currently third in the table and will need nothing short of a win and some help in the other fixture to finish second in the group. Portugal, meanwhile, is expected to give a few substitute players some game time ahead of the Round of 16 stage.