FIFA World Cup 2022: How South Africa and Brazil world cups defined sports as culture

Faizal Khan
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Two successive World Cups in this century, the first-ever in the African continent in 2010 and Brazil's second in the middle of public protests in 2014, are among the finest cultural events in history.

Pelé's wax figure at the Museu de Cera in Petropolis, the former imperial capital of Brazil. (Photo: Triti Zalka)

On an unusually warm September evening in London 12 years ago, Didier Drogba walked into the Saatchi Gallery from the adjoining Chelsea ground to pose for pictures with a group of Kathakali performers from Kerala. Soon, the then Chelsea and Ivory Coast footballer was striding the contemporary art gallery for more clicks with actors Mohanlal and Dev Patel, who had arrived to launch a new tourism ad film of Kerala.

Another football legend, Gary Lineker, former England striker and winner of the Gold Boot at the 1986 Mexico World Cup, too was present at the event happening only a month after South Africa successfully hosted the African continent's first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2010. It was one of the worst world cup performances for England, crashing out after a humiliating 4-1 loss to Germany in the second round. Asked how the England team was doing, Lineker raised his eyebrows mockingly, "Which England team?"
Lineker's displeasure with his national squad apart, football greats, movie stars and Kathakali artistes coming together at a contemporary art venue underlined the world's cultural diversity. With billions of people across the world following football, making it the world's most popular game, and footballers creating moves on the field like dancers and artists (and the same repeated in several sports disciplines like cricket, tennis and athletics), sports has transcended into the realm of culture in modern society.

Mahatma and Mandela

Nothing has done more to install sports as a cultural emblem than two successive football world cups in this century, the first in South Africa in 2010, and the second in Brazil four years later. The first FIFA World Cup in Africa became a celebration of humanity in the same continent where the first human beings walked the earth. When they were not watching matches, football fans were queueing up in front of the Origins Centre Museum in Johannesburg to learn about the first people on earth, surveying the Apartheid Museum or strolling in the street in the black township of Soweto that housed two Nobel Peace Prize winners, Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. Some fans from India even wore masks bearing faces of Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi to mark the coming together of cultures.

The South Africa World Cup produced the best world cup song ever, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) sung by Shakira. Cheerleaders lined stadium grounds during match intervals singing Waka Waka and making viewers forget that rival coaches were feverishly running across the same space only moments before. The edition's unofficial anthem, Wavin' Flag by Somali-born musician K'naan, went further, with its fiery lyrics, They'll call me freedom just like a wavin' flag, resting on the lips of a generation of people around the world for years to come. South Africa 2010 also produced the most popular, and annoying, musical instrument invented for a football match — vuvuzela.

The African World Cup sank its sporting spirit deep into the continent's ethnic diversity with a ball that derived its name from a sleepy village near the main world cup stadium in Soweto. Jabulani, where the apartheid regime built hostels to house unwed black males in the '70s, was also the name of the 2010 World Cup ball that incorporated 11 colours to represent a football team and as many official languages of South Africa. Many football fans still believe the world cup would have stayed in Africa if Luis Suárez hadn't denied Ghana a victory against Uruguay in the quarterfinals with a soul-crushing handball.