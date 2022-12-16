 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Explained - Third-place play-off match

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 16, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: France and Argentina confirmed their spots in Sunday's title clash by winning their respective final-four matches. But what about the losing semifinalists?

We are just two matches away from saying goodbye to the biggest football festival on planet earth. France will meet Argentina on Sunday, at the Lusail Stadium, in a battle for football supremacy that will be watched by more than a billion people across the world.

But there is one more match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 that needs playing, and that is the third-place play-off game between the two losing semifinalists, Croatia and Morocco.

A bit of history

The FIFA World Cup has always had a playoff game between the two losing semifinalists, which is usually played a day before the big final, and the winner gets the distinction of being the third-best team in the tournament.

However, there have been two instances when the World Cup did not have this fixture in the tournament. The first instance was in the very first FIFA World Cup in 1930, which Uruguay hosted, and the second instance was in the 1950 edition, in Brazil.

The first time the FIFA World Cup organised a third-place play-off match was in the 1934 edition in Italy, where Germany beat neighbouring Austria 3-2 to 'win' third place. The venue for the match was Naples.

The 2018 third-place play-off game was between England and Belgium, who lost to Croatia and France, respectively. The Belgian side came out on top 2-0 thanks to goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard.