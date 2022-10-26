Fastest 50s in Men's T20 World Cups

Marcus Stoinis made quick work of Sri Lanka's total of 157/6 as he smashed Australia to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over the reigning Asia Cup champion.

The Aussie all-rounder scored an unbeaten 59 off just 18 balls, and in the process became the second-fastest batsman to score a 50 in a men's T20 World Cup.

Let us look at the quickest half-centuries in T20 World Cups, starting with India's Yuvraj Singh.

1) Yuvraj Singh vs England, 2007 T20 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh (58 of 16) scored an astonishing 12-ball 50 against England in the T20 World Cup in South Africa, all the way back in 2007.

Singh eviscerated the hapless English attack, taking a special liking to Stuart Broad. The stylish southpaw created history in Broad's over when he smashed six sixes in that over, becoming only the second man to do so in a World Cup, after Herschelle Gibbs achieved the feat earlier that year in the ODI World Cup.

2) Marcus Stoinis vs Sri Lanka, 2022 T20 World Cup

Stoinis (59* of 18) went hammer and tongs against Sri Lanka at the Optus Stadium, as Australia cruised to victory with 21 balls to spare. Stoinis played only two dot balls in his innings, which contained three boundaries and five sixes. His 17-ball 50 is the joint second-fastest in Men's T20 World Cup, alongside the Netherland's Stephan Myburgh.

3) Stephan Myburgh vs Ireland, 2014 T20 World Cup

Myburgh's blitzkrieg (63 of 23) helped the Netherlands pull off one of the greatest chases in T20 cricket. The Dutchman's 17-ball effort, which contained seven maximums and four fours, saw his team knock off Ireland's competitive total of 189/4 in an astonishing 13.5 overs. The victory helped the Dutch qualify for the Super 10, where they created a huge upset by beating England by 45 runs.

4) Glenn Maxwell vs Pakistan, 2014 T20 World Cup

Australia's Maxwell (74 of 33) showed Pakistan why he's called the "Big Show" after he smashed seven fours and six sixes in a brilliant innings that unfortunately went in vain. He scored his half century in only 18 balls.

5) KL Rahul vs Scotland, 2021 T20 World Cup

India had a disastrous World Cup in the 2021 edition, losing out in the first round itself. However, there was something for the Men in Blue to cheer about after KL Rahul smashed an 18-ball 50 against Scotland. His innings contained six fours and three sixes, as India rapidly chased Scotland's meagre target of 86 in 6.3 overs.

6) Shoaib Malik vs Scotland, 2021 T20 World Cup

Just two days after KL Rahul's gayle storm, Scotland copped another furious innings against Pakistan. This time, it was Shoaib Malik's turn to score an 18-ball half century as he helped Pakistan score a daunting 189/4 in its 20 overs. Malilk punished the Scottish bowlers for six sixes and one boundary.

