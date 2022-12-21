 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

CSK sets up subsidiary to nurture talent, get into other sports

KT Jagannathan
Dec 21, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

CSK’s management is keen to see that the company gains critical mass by diversifying into an array of sports-related activities that would fetch a “steady stream of consistent income.”

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, has formed a subsidiary to nurture cricketing talent and also diversify its income stream beyond the domestic T20 cricket league.

Called Superking Ventures Private Limited (SVPL), the unit was incorporated on February 15, 2022. K.S. Viswanathan, who is the CEO of CSK, will also head SVPL.

CSK’s cricket coaching centres in Chennai and Salem — called Super Kings Academy — now come under the subsidiary, said Viswanathan. The franchise’s talent hunt project would also be brought under SVPL, he added.

The subsidiary could be the fulcrum for all of CSK’s new initiatives. It, however, will not house CSK’s new high-performance centre that is coming up at Navalur near Chennai. The training facility will also have a sports complex and a cricket ground for Chennai Super Kings to have their pre-match practice sessions.

Diversifying income 

Earlier, Viswanathan had also said that CSK may go beyond cricket and get into other franchise sports. While IPL is the largest franchise in Indian domestic sport, football, volleyball, kabaddi, badminton and so on have their own leagues.