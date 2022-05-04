BCCI slaps 2-year ban on journalist for 'intimidating' cricketer Wriddhiman Saha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a two-year ban on journalist Boria Majumdar for "intimidating" cricketer Wriddhiman Saha in chats that went viral on social media.

Majumdar now stands barred from interviewing any registered players in India and cannot access any BCCI or member associations owned cricket facilities for two years.

Saha had shared incriminating screenshots of a chat with a journalist, who he didn’t name, claiming he was being threatened after he did not respond to requests for an interview. Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old -- who has been a backup for Rishabh Pant in recent times for the national team-- shared the screenshots in February that were condemned widely by his colleagues and users.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket... this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha had tweeted. Repeated requests by users and cricketers to Saha asking him to reveal the journalist's name had gone in vain.

Later, he revealed all the details to a three-member committee BCCI committee probing the matter in March earlier this year.

While many Twitter users had guessed the journalist was Boria Majumdar, he himself, in a Twitter video, identified himself as the one accused by Saha.