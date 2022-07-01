Spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in Puducherry

The Union Territory of Puducherry has witnessed a surge in fresh cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10.00 a.m.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the Department of Health examined 1,769 samples and 110 fresh cases surfaced.

There were 77 cases on June 30. The overall tally was 1,66,625. The test positivity rate was 6.22 per cent against 4.22 per cent registered on Thursday. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.58 per cent respectively. The Director said there were 402 active cases: 13 patients in hospitals and rest 389 in home quarantine. Fifty patients recovered during the last 24 hours and overall recoveries were 1,64,261. There was no fresh fatality, and the toll remained at 1,962.

Sriramulu said Puducherry region saw 82 new cases, while Karaikal region recorded 12 and Yanam 16. Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, saw no fresh case. He said 22,91,191 samples have been tested so far, of which 19,35,016 samples were negative.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

He said the Department of Health has administered 17,43,336 doses which comprised 9,71,833 first doses, 7,39,708 second and 31,795 booster doses till date.