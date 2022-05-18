GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Trends
Special
2022 Tata Nexon EV Max Review - Can This Be India’s Next Bestselling EV
Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Can a larger battery and a host of tech features, make the Tata Nexon EV Max the go-anywhere EV you’ve been waiting for? #TATA #autoreview
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#autoreview
#battery
#carperformace
#carquality
#carreview
#Moneycontrol
#NexonEV
#NexonEVMax
#pricing
#ride
#subsidy
#Tata
#TataNexon
#TataNexonEVMax
#wireless
first published: May 18, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.