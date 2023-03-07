SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son attends OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding

SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son on Tuesday attended the wedding of OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s wedding in Delhi. The event witnessed a heavy presence of corporate leaders such as Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Lenskart's Peyush Bansal, and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Agarwal, 29, tied the knot with Geetansha Sood at Delhi's Taj Palace. It was followed by a reception at a five-star hotel where several business leaders and politicians congratulated the couple. Among them, Shekhar Sharma also showed his gratitude and appreciation towards the billionaire investor Masayoshi Son.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel took to social media to share pictures of him congratulating Ritesh Agarwal and his bride.

Agarwal had also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding. Last month, the OYO CEO took to Instagram to share photos of himself, his mother, and his fiancée at the Prime Minister's residence. In the photos, the couple were seen touching Modi's feet. Agarwal also draped a shawl around the Prime Minister's shoulders.

Moneycontrol News