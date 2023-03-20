 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silicon Valley Bank crash: Actor Sharon Stone says she lost half her money

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

At a cancer fundraiser, 'Basic Instinct' actor Sharon Stone said she was doing her part despite facimg financial troubles.

Actor Sharon Stone: "This is a hard time in the world."

American actor Sharon Stone has said she lost half her money to "this banking thing", in an apparent reference to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, that has spooked markets around the world.

Stone, who is best known for Basic Instinct, was speaking at a fundraiser for cancer research in Beverly Hills. In an emotional speech, she urged guests at the event to donate more, while also sharing her financial troubles.

"I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a f---ing check," Stone said. "And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here."

 
 

Stone also spoke of her personal struggles -- her brother passed away last month after a heart attack.