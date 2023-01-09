 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shortage of healthcare workers globally may rise to 10 million by decade-end: WEF study

Jan 09, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

The shortage of healthcare workers globally could rise to 10 million by the end of the decade, affecting access to care, inequities and treatment of mental health, a new report said on Monday.

Launched in the run-up to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2023 in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, the report said the rise in healthcare spending has fast-tracked progress in telehealth, vaccines and precision medicine, but businesses and policy-makers must tackle worker burnout and boost access to health.

It also cited a case study from India, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), launched by the Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare, to enable the world's largest digital health landscape.

"Given ABDM is envisioned to digitise the entire healthcare environment in the country, its success relies on its adoption by all players.

"Thus far, the adoption of ABDM has been a key challenge, which has been limited and staggered mainly due to data interoperability, confidentiality and connectivity to the internet and lack of digital infrastructure," it added.

The report, titled 'Global Health and Healthcare Strategic Outlook', further said that the fastest vaccine development in history demonstrated the enormous potential of public-private partnerships and outcomes-based regulation.