Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta says this eatery will always be pivotal to boAt's growth

Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta has shared why an eatery in Delhi's Hauz Khas is special to the company.

"Many companies have started from garages or most unlikely places," Gupta wrote on Instagram. "We didn’t have the money to afford a fancy office, and hence boAt too started from a cafe/the co-working space at Hauz Khas Social!"

Gupta added that he was happy and humbled that the restaurant chose to name its dishes on his company.

"When we started our journey, I would have never imagined to see a graffiti and dishes (boAt-e-Chaap and boAt-e-Kebab) being dedicated to us. I felt overwhelmed, humbled, happy and shy all at the same time."

He also shared photos of his graffiti -- which also had one of his lines from Shark Tank India "Hum bhi bana lenge (We can also build it)" -- and the boAt-inspired dishes at the restaurant.

The Shark Tank India judge also thanked restaurateur Riyaaz Almani and his entire team. "Hauz Khas was, is and will always be pivotal to our growth and I feel super nostalgic coming back to where the sail began, Gupta wrote.

In response, Hauz Khas Socials replied on Instagram, "We're thrilled to be a part of your inspiring journey!"

Also reacting to the post fellow judge at the business reality show Anupam Mittal commented, “That’s pretty cool man.” Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta wrote, "Killing it Aman."

Responding to Gupta, Almani wrote, "You are an inspiration to millions of Indian entrepreneurs. A living testament that dreams come true."