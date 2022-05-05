English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Shark Tank India: 11-year-old contestant gets a unique scholarship from Aman Gupta

    Prathamesh Sinha had met "Shark" and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta during an episode of Shark Tank India where he was part of a team pitching Annie -- world’s first Braille self-learning device.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    Prathamesh Sinha and boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta (Screengrab from video shared by boAt)

    Prathamesh Sinha and boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta (Screengrab from video shared by boAt)


    Prathamesh Sinha, an 11-year-old from Pune, who was the youngest contestant of Shark Tank India, has recently received a unique scholarship from one of the "sharks" -- Aman Gupta.

    The co-founder and CMO of boAt pledged to fund all the requirements of a special shadow teacher who will closely work with the visually challenged boy to ensure he gets the quality education that he deserves, the company revealed in an Instagram post.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by boAt (@boat.nirvana)

    Aman Gupta also happens to be the child's favourite "Shark" as the judges of the business reality show are called. Sinha had met Gupta and the other judges during an episode of Shark Tank India where he was part of a team pitching Annie -- world’s first Braille self-learning device.

    Sinha explained to the judges how Annie is used and its benefits.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: Shark Tank India open registrations for Season 2. Here's how to apply

    Impressed with the child, boAt decided to invite him to their office for a fun-filled day with Gupta.

    "When I met Prathamesh Sinha, I was actually shocked," the CMO said. "I had never met someone so positive, so amazing... He's always expressed his love for the brand. Our initiative to award him a unique scholarship is just a small step to ensure a fulfilling and empowering educational environment for him.”

    Sinha, who was brought on-stage at boAt’s Annual Leadership Meet, said that he loved the company's tagline: "Do what floats your boat."

    "It means follow your passion and it is something that I really believe in," the 11-year-old said.

     

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aman Gupta #Boat #Shark Tank India
    first published: May 5, 2022 07:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.