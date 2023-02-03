 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrends

This 18-year-old Shark Tank contestant wants to buy Byju’s one day

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Shreyaan Daga from Mumbai left Shark Tank judges impressed with his presentation and answers on the show.

Shreyaan Daga is the founder of an online learning platform.

An 18-year-old contestant left Shark Tank judges stunned when he announced his ambition of one day buying the billion-dollar ed-tech company Byju's.

Shreyaan Daga from Mumbai is the co-founder of OnlineLiveLearning (OLL), a platform that offers classes in diverse fields -- communication, computers, art and dance, among others.

On a recent episode of Shark Tank India, he told judges his portal earned over Rs 2 crore in revenue in two years.

He founded the platform when he was just 16, borrowing Rs 2 lakh from his father and dropping out of school to focus on entrepreneurship.