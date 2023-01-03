 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Shark Tank India season 2: How to apply, online form for startup founders seeking funding

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Shark Tank India season 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Shark Tank India 2: There are 6 "sharks: or judges on the show. (Image credit: @sharktankindia/Twitter)

Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2. The highly-anticipated second season of the startup reality television series provides a platform to budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors or "sharks".

The first season of the show garnered huge attention in India since its launch in December 2021, and became one of the most talked-about shows in the country.

Here is how you can register for Shark Tank India if you’re a startup founder looking for funding:


The investors or “sharks” on the second edition of Shark Tank India include Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, along with CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain – who was brought in to replace Ashneer Grover.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aman Gupta #Amit Jain #Anupam Mittal #Ashneer Grover #Ghazal Alagh #Peyush Bansal #Shark Tank India #Vineeta Singh
first published: Jan 3, 2023 09:22 am