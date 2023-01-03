Shark Tank India season 2: How to apply, online form for startup founders seeking funding

Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on January 2. The highly-anticipated second season of the startup reality television series provides a platform to budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors or "sharks".

The first season of the show garnered huge attention in India since its launch in December 2021, and became one of the most talked-about shows in the country.

Here is how you can register for Shark Tank India if you’re a startup founder looking for funding:



Log on to www.sharktank.sonyliv.com or download the SonyLIV app.

Enter your mobile number to generate a six-digit OTP (one time password).

Submit the OTP and choose your preferred language: English or Hindi.

After agreeing to the terms and conditions, you will be directed to an online registration form.

Next comes the page with the instructions. GO through them thoroughly and click on “start”.



Complete filling the profile information form, including the boxes that are mandatory to be filled.



Next comes the form called “About your business”. Describe your business model and make the pitch by providing “as much information as you can and are willing to share” to enable the show organisers to assess your business idea.



Describe your business idea in one sentence. A summary of the business plan in not more than 250 words is also needed. You can also upload photos of your product, if there are any.