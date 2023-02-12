 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways CEO tells Vodafone to stop unwanted calls. They promise him more

Moneycontrol News
Feb 12, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Jet Airways' Sanjiv Kapoor shared how Vodafone tried to convince him not to switch to another service provider.

We will reach out to you, Vodafone told Sanjiv Kapoor after he specifically asked them not to. (Image credit: Sanjiv Kapoor/Twitter)

When Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor complained online about Vodafone Idea's repeated calls and asked them to stop, they did the exact opposite.

They told him they'd get in touch to address his issue and made more calls.

Kapoor tweeted on February 12 that he had been inundated with calls from the provider since telling them he wanted to switch to another carrier. The reasons? Poor coverage in some cities and inferior international roaming plans, he said.

"Please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers," he tweeted.

 