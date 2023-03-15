 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'If you can't speak Kannada...': Dancer Salman Khan recalls Bengaluru Airport hassle in video

Edited by : Stella Dey
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:27 AM IST

Salman Yusuff Khan recalled that upon his turn at the Bengaluru International Airport's immigration counter, an officer started speaking to him in Kannada, which he didn't understand too well.

Salman Yusuff Khan was at the Bengaluru International Airport when the incident happened. (Image: salmanyusuffkhan/Instagram)

The smoldering debate over language, fanned by recent incidents in Karnataka, found a new nucleation point on Sunday when dancer and choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan recalled his experience at the Bengaluru International Airport where he was reprimanded by an immigration officer for not knowing Kannada despite being born in the city.

The interaction happened on March 15, Wednesday, when Khan was travelling to Dubai. Best known for his appearances in the “ABCD” movies and winning “Dance India Dance” season 1, Khan shared a video on Instagram chronicling the incident.

In the clip, Khan recalled that upon his turn at the immigration counter, an officer started speaking to him in Kannada. He apparently explained that although he understood the language, he wasn’t fluent because he grew up mainly in Saudi Arabia.

He even asked whether knowing his mother tongue Hindi was not enough and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't know Kannada either.