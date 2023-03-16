Gin to telecom: Ryan Reynold's wide-ranging business interests

Telecommunications giant T-Mobile acquired US budget wireless provider Mint Mobile, a firm co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds. According to a Bloomberg report, Reynolds owned a 25 per cent stake in the company.

Here are some of the other businesses owned by Ryan Reynolds:



Reynolds co-founded a production company and a marketing agency named Maximum Effort in 2018 along with George Dewey who worked closely with the actor in the marketing of Deadpool. The agency has helped create extremely popular advertisements for firms such as Mint Mobiles and Match which have garnered millions of views on YouTube. In 2021, Reynolds became the Chief Executive Officer of the marketing wing of the company Maximum Effort Marketing when it was acquired by MNTN in 2021.



Reynolds is the co-owner of the football team Wrexham AFC and is also a bidder in the Canadian NHL team Ottawa Senators which, as per Forbes, is valued at $800 million.



In 2018, Reynolds acquired a stake in the liquor company Aviation Gin also became the brand's board member and its creative director. In 2020, Reynolds sold Aviation Gin to Diageo for estimated $610 million.



The actor is an investor in the online Canadian wealth management service Wealthsimple. The company raised $750 million in 2021 which helped increase its overall valuation to $5 billion. Wealthsimple has other celebratory investors such as actor Michael J Fox and Canadian rapper Drake.



Ryan Reynolds has also invested in a Canadian password management software firm 1Password. The company raised a sum of $620 million in 2022 and is presently valued at $ 6.8 billion.