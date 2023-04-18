Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty loses $61 million after Infosys shares drop 9.4%: Report

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty lost about $61 million (£49 million) on Monday after shares in Infosys fell by 9.4 percent, Bloomberg reported. Murty owns a 0.94 percent stake in the tech giant co-founded by her father Narayana Murthy.

Infosys's shares nosedived on Monday after its guidance painted a negative outlook for India’s technology sector, which led to a wave of downgrades by brokers. It was the company's biggest tumble since March 2020.

This, however, is only a fraction of the Sunak family's wealth as Akshata Murty’s stake in Infosys is still worth about Rs 6,000 crore.

While Rishi Sunak’s office declined to comment, Murty’s wealth has been a recurring theme in her husband’s political career. In 2022, Murty earned Rs 126.61 crore in dividend income from her shares in Infosys. It was also last year that the couple faced backlash after it emerged that Murty held non-domicile status in the UK and hadn’t been paying tax on overseas earnings.