'Rishi Sunak isn't even British!' says 'racist' caller on UK radio station. Host hits back | Watch

Rishi Sunak has taken social media by storm once again and it's not just because he's declared candidacy to become the new UK PM, it's because a caller at one of the country's popular radio stations claimed he wasn't even British because of the colour of his skin.

The caller on the LBC radio show identified himself as Jerry, a member of the Tory party and claimed that Sunak "doesn’t love England" and "isn’t even British in most people’s opinion."

Also claiming to be a supporter of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is also in the running to become the next PM, Jerry said, "Rishi Sunak isn't even British in most people's opinion... He doesn't love England like Boris does."

After being pointed out by the show's host Sangita Myska that Sunak was born in the UK and had attended prestigious educational institutions in the country, while Johnson was born in New York, Jerry said that because Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty's business is set in India and the US, it showed that he wasn't British.

Read more: Akshata Murty says ‘proud of Infosys investment, India remains country of my birth’, amid tax row

When asked what Rishi Sunak could do to prove his love for England, Jerry's response was "Nothing".

"Could you mention me becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan or Saudi Arabia? No. Eighty five per cent of England are white English people and they want a Prime Minister who reflects that. I can’t just go to India and be the Prime Minister there can I?" he added.

It was then that Myska shut him down sharply. "I think you are fundamentally a racist, and it’s absolutely fascinating that you and other Tory Party members think like this," she said.

Read more: Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM, says he wants to fix economy

Meanwhile, here's how Twitter users reacted to the show:

Sunak's announcement to contest the Conservative Party leadership comes days after Prime Minister Liz Truss declared her resignation following an open revolt against her leadership in the party.