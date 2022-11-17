Rishad Premji thanks Dubai Crown Prince for visiting Wipro office: 'Thrilled and privileged'

Wipro chairperson Rishad Premji said he is "thrilled and privileged" to have hosted Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed at the newly-opened headquarters in Dubai on Wednesday. The crown prince was also accompanied by the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE Maktoum bin Mohammed.

"Thrilled and privileged to have hosted his highness Hamdan bin Mohammed and his highness Maktoum bin Mohammed at our new Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa headquarters in Dubai," Premjji tweeted. "Deeply appreciate your patronage and support."

“We are pleased to launch our APMEA (Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa) headquarters in Dubai, which opens a new chapter for Wipro in a fast-moving, technology-first market," Rishad Premji added in a release. "Dubai is a gateway to the world, and its progressive government, multicultural workforce, and business-friendly policies, makes it a great fit for us as we expand our footprint across the APMEA regions.”

On his part, Hamdan bin Mohammed said, "The establishment of Wipro’s new facility in Dubai reflects the emirate’s growing profile as a global hub for the world’s leading information technology companies. Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision for innovation-driven growth has made Dubai a magnet for investments from the world’s foremost players in industries driving the future of the global economy."

Located in the heart of the bustling business establishment of One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the newly-opened headquarters will lead Wipro’s expansion and investments across the UAE and APMEA, the Dubai government said in a release.

It will address the business, technology and transformation agendas of clients in focus sectors such as financial services, retail, telecom, energy and utilities, and the public sector. The APMEA strategic market unit generates around $1.5 billion in revenue for Wipro. Over 30,000 Wipro personnel report to this regional headquarters. Read more: Wipro to set up European Works Council for employees

