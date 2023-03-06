Grammy winner Ricky Kej lashes out at Peyush Bansal, Lenskart for unwanted calls: ‘Cursed’

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has complained online about being “harassed” with calls from eyewear brand Lenskart, after placing an order with them.

In a tweet tagging the company's as well as CEO Peyush Bansal's handle, Kej said he was considering legal action to shut down the unwanted calls.

"Dear @Lenskart_com and @peyushbansal, again, I have respect for your brand, but the constant HARASSMENT HAS TO STOP," Kej tweeted on March 6.

The musician said he felt "cursed" for buying from Lenskart's website and the only solution he saw was changing his number.