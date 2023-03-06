 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Grammy winner Ricky Kej lashes out at Peyush Bansal, Lenskart for unwanted calls: ‘Cursed’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Musician Ricky Kej said he received repeated calls from the eyewear brand despite urging them to remove him from their telemarketing database.

File photo of Ricky Kej accepting his Grammy award in Los Angeles in February.

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej has complained online about being “harassed” with calls from eyewear brand Lenskart, after placing an order with them.

In a tweet tagging the company's as well as CEO Peyush Bansal's handle, Kej said he was considering legal action to shut down the unwanted calls.

"Dear @Lenskart_com and @peyushbansal, again, I have respect for your brand, but the constant HARASSMENT HAS TO STOP," Kej tweeted on March 6.

The musician said he felt "cursed" for buying from Lenskart's  website and the only solution he saw was changing his number.

 