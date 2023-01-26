 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle features Gujarat man's artwork on parade

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle various elements of the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path which was formerly known as Rajpath. It was on this day in 1950 that the Constitution of India came into effect.

Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle features the work of Ahmedabad-based guest artist Parth Kothekar.

As India marks its 74th Republic Day on January 26, Google joined the celebrations by putting out a Doodle on the special day. Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

The Google Doodle features the work of Ahmedabad-based guest artist Parth Kothekar, Google said. The artwork from intricately hand-cut paper shows various elements of the Republic Day parade, such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

While the country gained its freedom in August 1947, it wasn’t until January 26, 1950 that the Indian Constitution was signed into law, making India a republic under Purna Swaraj, or complete self-rule.

Shortly after Independence, a constituent assembly elected by provincial assemblies went about drafting a constitution that would govern the newly independent nation.