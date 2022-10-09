Ratan Tata awarded 'Sewa Ratna' by RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharti for his social work

Ratan Tata was on Friday awarded the 'Sewa Ratna' by RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharti for their work in the field of philanthropy. The industrialist was, however, unable to attend the function

Twenty-four other dignitaries and institutions were also awarded on the basis of "priceless contribution in social work or providing funds for social development", Sewa Bharati said in the statement. The function was attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retired).

"The meaning of service can be learned from Sewa Bharti, it is an organisation that resembles selflessness. Someone who has no one has Sewa Bharti," Singh said in a statement.

In his recent philanthropic venture, Ratan Tata had on August 16 announced his investment in Goodfellows, a startup that offers companionship to senior citizens as a service. It was founded by Ratan Tata’s business assistant Shantanu Naidu, who has been working for the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons since 2018.

At the launch of Goodfellows, Ratan Tata, 84, spoke about growing older and the need for companionship.

“You do not know what it is like to be lonely until you spend time alone wishing for companionship,” he said. “I also feel that you don’t mind getting old until you get old, and then you find it’s a different world,” added Ratan Tata who has invested an undisclosed sum in the startup.

Goodfellows is designed to pair senior citizens with young graduates in the form of a paid service.

