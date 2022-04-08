Rabid fox bites Indian-American Congressman, 'humanely euthanised'

A fox in Washington DC has been “humanely euthanised” after biting nine people, including Indian-American congressman Ami Bera. The animal had tested positive for the rabies virus, which meant it could not be captured and rehabilitated, authorities say.

Reports of the aggressive fox attacking people on Capitol Hill began emerging on Monday. California congressman Ami Bera said he was walking near one of the Senate office buildings on Monday night when he felt a small animal lunging at him.

"I felt something lunge at the back of my leg. Thought it was going to be a small dog or something. Kind of jumped and then it's like, that's not a dog. It's a fox," Mr Bera was quoted as saying by NBC News. "You know, somebody started saying, 'Hey, there's a fox attacking that guy.'"

In a tweet shared after the incident, Mr Bera said he held “no grudge or ill will” against the fox and hoped that it would be relocated.

By Tuesday, however, the rabid fox had been captured. US Capitol Police shared photos of the fox on social media.



The animal was later put down as it had tested positive for rabies. Three fox kits found in her den were also humanely euthanised, the DC Department of Health said.

"Since the mother tested positive for the rabies virus and the kits could have been exposed during grooming or other means, they were no longer able to be safely rehabilitated and were humanely euthanised," the department said in a statement accessed by NPR.

Mr Bera and Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo, who was also a victim of the fox attack, have received their first rabies vaccine. Other people who were attacked by the animal have been urged to come forward by officials.

Fox sightings near the US Capitol are not uncommon. It “would not be uncommon to see more as there are many present throughout the District”, the DC Department of Health said.