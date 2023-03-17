Pornhub parent company acquired by Ethical Capital. The irony is not lost on Twitter

MindGeek, the parent company of pornography site PornHub, was acquired by Ethical Capital Partners, a Canada-based private equity firm, Reuters reported. Pornhub is one of the world's most-trafficked websites, and is based in Canada’s Montreal.

"We are engaged with the team at MindGeek and with stakeholders, including content creators, advocates, law enforcement, civil society partners and policy makers to inform our efforts and strengthen MindGeek's secure platforms, going beyond legal and regulatory obligations," said Solomon Friedman, Ethical Capital’s founding partner, said.

As soon as news reports emerged of MindGeek’s acquisition, an amused internet highlighted the irony that a company named “Ethical Capital” is buying Pornhub’s parent firm.

“I feel like I’m hallucinating,” tweeted journalist David Reevely.

Moneycontrol News