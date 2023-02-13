 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Comedian 'Aiyyo Shraddha', whose layoffs video was viral, meets PM Modi His first reaction was...

Feb 13, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

Shraddha Jain, better known as 'Aiyyo Shraddha', had played the role of a techie laid off from their job in viral Instagram Reel which has over two million views.

PM Modi met Shraddha Jain and members of the Kannada film industry in Bengaluru. (Image credit: aiyyoshraddha/Instagram)

Comedian Shraddha Jain, whose recent video of the mass layoffs in the tech industry was viral, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Monday. The content creator shared the Prime Minister’s first reaction on meeting her.

“Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo,” Jain said on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with PM Modi.

“Aiyyo (a South Indian term for exclamation)” is a prefix to her social media handles.

“I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!’ look. Thank you @narendramodi ji,” she said.

“I am still in the daze. He met me and shook hands as I entered the room. And he said ‘aiyyo’,” she told news agency ANI, describing her meeting with the Prime Minister.