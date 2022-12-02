 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kashmir's first male belly dancer keeps his dream alive despite death threats

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Peerzada Tajamul, 24, came into the spotlight in 2017, when a video of his performance at a college event went viral online.

Peerzada Tajamul. (Image credit: @ani_digital/Twitter)

Peerzada Tajamul, a 24-year-old from Kashmir, is a trailblazer. He is the region's first male belly dancer and has not abandoned his passion even in the face of harassment and death threats, news agency ANI reported.

Tajamul came into the spotlight in 2017, when a video of his performance at a college event went viral online. His dancing career took off: he began teaching at an academy and even performed abroad.

But continuing doing what he loves hasn't been easy.

Tajamul said he was beaten up by his father at home and verbally abused outside for his choices.

"I received death threats several times," he told ANI. "At that time, I felt very strange and bad and I even cried. And, I didn’t know if I could move forward with my passion."

But Tajamul is keeping the dream alive for the girl he loved and lost.