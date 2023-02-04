 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paco Rabanne obituary: From fashion spaceman to fragrance king

AFP
Feb 04, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

French-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne, known for setting up one of world’s most popular fragrance brands, died aged 88 on February 3.

Portrait taken on July 10, 1979 shows French-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne at his sewing workshop in Paris.

Nicknamed "Wacko Paco" in the 1960s for his often unwearable designs, Spain's Paco Rabanne became best-known in later years for his globally popular line of fragrances as well as his eccentric beliefs.

Dismissed as "the metal worker" by Coco Chanel, his influence nonetheless carried through many generations and he famously dressed global superstar Lady Gaga in outfits made entirely of paper for her 2011 appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

He also designed Jane Fonda's iconic costume for 1968 sci-fi film "Barbarella", and dresses for French icons Brigitte Bardot and Francoise Hardy.

Rabanne started out as a co-creator of the 1960s space-age movement in fashion alongside designers such as Pierre Cardin, who incorporated the era's giddy excitement around the future and technological advancements into their clothes.