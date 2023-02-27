 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New organ donation rules: Why they may not go far enough

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

India conducts the third highest number of organ transplants in the world every year but only a small fraction of those who need life-saving intervention actually get it 

The Union government recently announced that it was considering a “one nation, one policy” for organ donation and transportation.

According to the proposed rules, now patients can register themselves in any state for an organ transplant. So far, an organ recipient could only do so in their state of domicile.

A unique identity number will tag the patient across hospitals in various states, said the Union health ministry. It also announced that a clause in the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, which barred people above 65 years from receiving organs for a transplant is going to be removed.

These announcements came on the back of the recently released data on organ transplants, which showed that in 2022, 15,561 such procedures had been carried out in India — the highest ever for a year and 27 percent more compared to 2021.