New job in new year: 4 out of 5 Indian professionals look for new assignments

A recent report indicates that four in every five Indian professionals are considering a job switch this year for roles that offer the right wages, strike the work-life balance, and assure flexibility.

LinkedIn's economic graph shows that hiring in India slowed down 23 percent in December 2022 compared to a year back.

"Despite this, latest research by the world's largest professional network reveals that the Indian workforce appears resilient in the face of economic uncertainty, with four in five (80 percent) professionals considering changing jobs in 2023," it said.

These numbers were mirrored in another survey led by job hiring platform Monster. The study reported that 96 percent of workers are hunting for a new job this year with 40 percent of them planning the switch for higher wages.

"This is phenomenally high," even compared with the numbers at the height of the "great resignation", Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster told CNBC TV18. The great resignation happened in 2020 when nearly 48 million people quit their jobs, making an annual record.

Gen Z dominated this sentiment of considering a job switch, with 88 percent of young professionals switching, compared to 64 percent of those in the age group 45-54.

Approximately 2,007 workers over the age of 18 were surveyed between November 30 and December 2 by Censuswide. About half of Indian professionals (over 43 percent) feel prepared for an economic downturn, according to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index. It is also evident that professionals are taking proactive measures to 'career cushion' themselves from the ongoing uncertainty. Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Head of Editorial for LinkedIn India said that despite tough economic conditions, the Indian workforce is relying on their own abilities to grow and push forward. "We have seen a 43 percent on-year increase in members adding skills to their LinkedIn profile - 365 million have been added in the last 12 months. This is a smart way to secure a sustainable and successful career." he said.

Moneycontrol News

