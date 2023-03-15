 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Netflix announces season 3 of ‘Bollywood Wives’ and other Indian shows. Check full list

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

Netflix has announced that ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ are among the TV shows being renewed for a third season.

Netflix has announced that ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ are among the TV shows being renewed for a third season. On March 14, Netflix India shared a video announcing the Indian productions returning for season 3. The list includes everything from romcoms like ‘Mismatched’ to reality TV like ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.’ All in all, five shows will be renewed for a third season on Netflix.

“They say the third time’s a charm and we took it seriously!” Netflix wrote alongside a video of the announcement. “Your favourite shows like Mismatched, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Delhi Crime, Kota Factory & SHE return for a much awaited Season 3! Streaming soon, only on Netflix!”


‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is reality TV that follows the template of the hugely popular ‘Real Housewives’ series. The show stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey in the lead. Its first two seasons grabbed eyeballs, not least because of cameo appearances from Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan.

‘Mismatched’ brought Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf together to create a sweet romantic comedy set on a college campus. The show is an adaptation of Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi. Season two of the show had premiered in October 2022.