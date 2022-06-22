Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic win, Draupadi Murmu as presidential pick: This Twitter user predicted it all correctly

One Twitter user is being hailed a modern-day Nostradamus for correctly predicting a number of events before anyone else saw them coming. Nitiksh Srivastava foretold Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic win and Draupadi Murmu’s inclusion in the race for Raisina Hills, among other things.

These events, while not unlikely, were definitely things that not many foresaw. But Srivastava shared screenshots of his old posts which make it clear that he, at least, was one step ahead when it came to predicting important events.

The screenshots show that in August 2018, Srivastava posted on Facebook that Neeraj Chopra would go on to win an Olympic medal for India. In 2021, Chopra won India’s its first Olympic gold in athletics in the men's javelin event at Tokyo.

In 2016, Srivastava tweeted that Ram Nath Kovind was likely to become the next president of India. Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the President of India in 2017.

Most recently, Nitiksh Srivastava tweeted that Draupadi Murmu was “the most likely next president of India.”

His prediction came true when Murmu was named as the candidate for the presidential elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance.

A former governor of Jharkhand and a prominent politician belonging to Odisha's tribal community, Draupadi Murmu will become the first member from the ST community to hold the top constitutional office if she is elected president.

Keeping these uncannily accurate predictions in mind, it’s little wonder to see Srivastava’s post going viral on Twitter, where it has racked up over 23,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of stunned comments.

“You are unbelievable! Meet India's own Nostradamus,” wrote one person in response. “Hit the nail on the head three times,” said another.