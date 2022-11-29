 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nearly 23% Indians may be anaemic, finds study

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Nov 29, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

India has one of the highest global anaemia prevalence among kids and women of reproductive age. Research has established that long-term exposure to ambient fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), a type of air pollution, may increase the prevalence of anaemia through systemic inflammation.

Much in line with the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) findings on the alarming levels of anaemia among women and children in the country, a study by a leading diagnostic provider has shown that nearly 23 percent of the people may be suffering from iron deficiency in the country.

The study by Metropolis Healthcare, by testing the iron content in the blood samples of 4,25,444 people, found that over 22.7 percent had iron deficiency. The study was conducted between January 2018 and July 2022.

Around 50 percent of children up to the age of 12 years were found to be iron-deficient while women were significantly more anaemic than men, the study shows.

Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry, closely followed by Rajasthan, have the highest percentage of anaemic patients, the study found.

The NFHS-5 study was based on a large-scale survey in 14 states and Union Territories, between 2019 and 2021. Parts of the report were released in May this year.

It showed that nearly 53 percent kids aged 6 months-5 years was anaemic in urban areas while this percentage was over 57 percent in case of children in rural areas.