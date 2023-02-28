National Science Day 2023: History, significance and the role of CV Raman

National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by physicist Sir CV Raman on the same day in 1928. For this discovery, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

The Raman effect or Raman scattering is the change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules.

National Science Day was first celebrated in 1986 after the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Centre to designate February 28 to mark CV Raman's achievements. The event is now celebrated all over India in schools, colleges, universities, and other educational and research institutions to inspire and urge kids to pursue careers in science.

Every year, National Science Day is celebrated around a theme, this year "Global Science for Global Wellbeing" was chosen as the official theme for National Science Day 2023 by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Moneycontrol News