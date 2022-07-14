US eatery serves world’s costliest fries sprinkled with gold dust. It's priced at...

National French Fry Day is a popular day of celebration in the US and to mark this special day, a restaurant in New York dished out a very special platter of fries which made it to the Guinness World Records not for its taste but for the price.

As per the Guinness website, Serendipty3 in Manhattan, New York, prepared the Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites with chipperbec potatoes, which are grown specifically for use in chips and french fries.

Other ingredients include Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, batches of pure cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette that has been aged for three months, and the highlight of the dish--23k edible gold dust.

The dish is served up on a Baccarat crystal Arabesque Plate worth about Rs 18,000, with a matching bowl to carry the dipping sauce.

On the other hand, fast food chains like McDonald's and Wendy's are offering free french fries to celebrate National French Fry Day.

McDonald's gave away free orders of large fries--but the free fries can only be ordered through the McDonald's app, and customers must be members of the chain's loyalty programme, reported CNN.

Another restaurant food chain, Wendy's had on Monday announced the beginning of Fry Week, during which the chain is offering free fries with specific purchases. On Tuesday, for example, Wendy's customers can get free medium fries with any salad purchase.

